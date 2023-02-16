Gainesville Bed Bath & Beyond closing as company cuts costs

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its Gainesville store.

Store officials say it is one of the 150 closing as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stave off a bankruptcy.

The news came as the chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year. According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products.

The company said it anticipates to keep 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores. The Union, New Jersey, company said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock.

The company confirmed that locations in Gainesville on Dawsonville Highway and Cumming will close permanently in the coming months.

“We have been conducting a comprehensive, store-by-store analysis of our portfolio to ensure we can grow profitably while best serving our customers,” the statement said. “As such, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Cumming and Gainesville, GA locations…closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.



