Cottrell’s $125 million expansion marks first phase of new Gainesville business park

The release says the project will create new jobs but doesn’t give a number.



Cottrell, which is based at 2125 Candler Road, opened its first facility in the area in 1973.

The new “North Campus” facility “will bring many of the company’s operations under one roof,” the release says.

The company expects construction to take up to 30 months to complete with work getting underway this summer.

The business park is on Allen Creek Road near Athens Highway/U.S. 129 on property the city has owned since 1990. The new Cottrell plant will occupy the first phase of the development.

“Certain aspects of production will be transferred to the new North Campus facility when complete, while the existing buildings of the South Campus will be used to support future business growth,” the release says.

“Hall County has been an extraordinary place to grow our business, and we are excited to continue our next phase with the people of this community,” said Cottrell CEO Danny Zink. “This new state-of-the-art expansion will allow Cottrell to meet and exceed customer and employee needs and expectations for decades to come.”

Cottrell currently employs more than 1,000 people at its Gainesville facility.

The company has “employed generations of Gainesville-Hall County residents, and the company is well-known in this region for its product innovation, a highly skilled workforce and its strong business leadership,” Gainesville City Manager Bryan Lackey said.



