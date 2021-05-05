Conveyor belt manufacturer opening soon in Buford, bringing these jobs to Hall

A manufacturer of conveyor belts is planning to open a plant in Buford, creating 83 jobs in Hall County, according to a news release by the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
The Ammeraal Beltech plant on Distribution Parkway in Buford is set to open in the fall, and the manufacturer has already started hiring for positions in operations, quality management and process engineering.
Created more than 70 years ago, Ammeraal Beltech employs more than 3,000 people globally and works in the “design, manufacturing, fabrication and servicing of high-quality, high-performance process and conveyor belts,” according to the company’s website.
“I want to congratulate Ammeraal Beltech on their continuous growth and welcome their expansion to Buford and in the state of Georgia,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a statement. “As a hub for both manufacturing and logistics, Ammeraal Beltech will be able to benefit from our excellent workforce and infrastructure, positioning them well for further growth opportunities.”
According to the company’s website, Ammeraal Beltech has 10 manufacturing sites across Europe, Asia and North America.
“We are excited to have Ammeraal Beltech join the community of global manufacturing companies in Hall County and Georgia,” Tim Evans, vice president of economic development for the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “We will support their team as they grow their North American presence with this new location.”