Woman accused of hitting man in the head with hatchet sentenced Rachel Michelle Millwood enters Hall County Magistrate Court Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, for a committal hearing for charges of aggravated assault. Millwood allegedly struck a man in the head with a hatchet after an argument behind a Gainesville laundromat, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. - photo by Scott Rogers A Murrayville woman accused of hitting a man in the head with a hatchet was sentenced in a plea deal, according to court documents.