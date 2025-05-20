Why a sexual battery case against a former NGMC employee, woman is heading back to a grand jury Matthew Koch, left, and Mai Kim Tran, right, enter Hall County Superior Court Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Koch, a Northeast Georgia Medical Center employee, was arrested along with Mai Kim Tran, who is not an employee of the hospital, on charges of sexual assault on a patient. - photo by Scott Rogers A former Northeast Georgia Medical Center employee and a woman were indicted last month for sexual battery against a patient.