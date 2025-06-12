Verdict in for man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls Jesus Hernandez appears in Hall County Superior Court Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for day one of his trial for rape, child molestation and aggravated sexual battery. Hernandez, of Palacios, Texas, was accused of abusing a young girl under 16 at least two occasions at her Flowery Branch home, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. - photo by Scott Rogers Jesus Hernandez, 53, was accused of raping a girl in 2022 after returning from her grandfather's funeral.