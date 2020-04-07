Suspect in custody after 3 men shot overnight at home just east of Gainesville

Three men were shot at a Martin Drive home when one of them answered the door around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, according to authorities.

Jonathan H. Vazquez-Rivera, 32, of Gainesville, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault in the case.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the suspect drove to the home in the 1000 block of Martin Drive in the Athens Street area east of Gainesville.

“The shooter opened fire, hitting the individual who answered the door and two others before leaving the scene,” Booth wrote in a news release.

Two of the men were hit in the leg while the third was hit in the head.

Booth said the preliminary investigation leads the sheriff’s office to believe the shooting was “a domestic-related incident and not a random crime.”

All three were treated at a local hospital, Booth said. As of Tuesday afternoon two of the men had been released from Northeast Georgia Medical Center, while one remained hospitalized with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies were unable to find the suspect overnight after searching the area.

Gainesville Police later found Vazquez-Rivera’s vehicle at the Park Hill Apartments off of Park Hill Drive, which is near his residence.

Vazquez-Rivera was arrested at a North Cliff Colony Drive residence around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional charges are possible.

The investigation is ongoing.