Shots fired at Gainesville apartment complex, 5 arrested

Police said they found broken glass and bullet holes in six vehicles after responding to a shooting Sunday, Dec. 6, at the North Pointe Apartments in Gainesville.
Gainesville Police officers responded around 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a 911 call at the apartments on North Pointe Drive about a fight involving gunshots.
After sweeping the scene, officers said no injuries were reported but six vehicles had been damaged.
Investigators searched an apartment in the 700 building, where they found rifles and handguns hidden in various spots around the apartment and at least an ounce of marijuana in a luggage bag, police said.
Five people inside the apartment were arrested and transported to the Hall County Jail, though their identities and charges were not immediately disclosed.
“We are fortunate that no injuries have been reported from this case, especially since this took place in a densely populated residential complex,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement. “This type of behavior is reckless and those involved showed no restraint, as well as no regard for human life. We must hold those responsible for this heinous act accountable, and come together to support those who are directly affected by this recklessness.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. The tips line for the department is 770-533-5873.
The case is still under active investigation.
