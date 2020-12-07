Shots fired at Gainesville apartment complex, 5 arrested

Police said they found broken glass and bullet holes in six vehicles after responding to a shooting Sunday, Dec. 6, at the North Pointe Apartments in Gainesville.



Gainesville Police officers responded around 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a 911 call at the apartments on North Pointe Drive about a fight involving gunshots.

After sweeping the scene, officers said no injuries were reported but six vehicles had been damaged.

Investigators searched an apartment in the 700 building, where they found rifles and handguns hidden in various spots around the apartment and at least an ounce of marijuana in a luggage bag, police said.