Police: Gainesville man charged in Suwanee shooting also ‘person of interest’ in fatal stabbing

A Gainesville man charged with murder in connection to a Suwanee shooting is also a person of interest in a stabbing death roughly two weeks before that, authorities say.
Joshua Brandt, 18, was charged with aggravated assault and murder by Gwinnett County Police in connection with an Aug. 7 shooting at a Satellite Boulevard business. The shooting killed James Ross, 38, of Loganville.
Ross was found by Gwinnett police inside the business at about 2:30 p.m., police said.
Suwanee Police Lt. Robert Thompson said his department also responded to the shooting scene and shared information that led to Brandt’s arrest.
Thompson also said Brandt “continues to be a person of interest” in an ongoing fatal stabbing investigation concerning William Slade Petty, 18, of Suwanee.
Suwanee Police officers found Petty dead with multiple stab wounds around 8:50 a.m. July 27 outside of The Residences on McGinnis Ferry apartments, Thompson said. The sheriff’s office and police department in Gwinnett County assisted in the search of the area for the suspect.
No suspect information in that incident has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suwanee Police Department at 470-360-6735.
Thomas Clegg, Brandt’s defense attorney, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Gwinnett police have not provided any new information on what led up to the Aug. 7 shooting or any suspected motive.