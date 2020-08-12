Police: Gainesville man charged in Suwanee shooting also ‘person of interest’ in fatal stabbing

A Gainesville man charged with murder in connection to a Suwanee shooting is also a person of interest in a stabbing death roughly two weeks before that, authorities say.

Joshua Brandt, 18, was charged with aggravated assault and murder by Gwinnett County Police in connection with an Aug. 7 shooting at a Satellite Boulevard business. The shooting killed James Ross, 38, of Loganville.

Ross was found by Gwinnett police inside the business at about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Suwanee Police Lt. Robert Thompson said his department also responded to the shooting scene and shared information that led to Brandt’s arrest.

Thompson also said Brandt “continues to be a person of interest” in an ongoing fatal stabbing investigation concerning William Slade Petty, 18, of Suwanee.