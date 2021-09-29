Unsolved homicide of Oakwood woman, Gainesville private investigators featured on Investigation Discovery

Holly Fox Strickland, a mother of two, was found fatally shot behind her home in Oakwood in February, 2014.
Nearly eight years later, no one has been charged in the case.
But recently, there has been a renewed interest in the investigation.
The cold case will receive extra publicity in the coming days when the work by Gainesville private investigators Alex and Jon Dalman will be featured on a show airing on Investigation Discovery’s “Secrets, Lies and Private Eyes.” The episode with the Dalmans can now be streamed on Discovery Plus.
Strickland was last seen by family in her Raintree Trace home around 10 p.m. Feb. 3, 2014.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Strickland was fatally shot and found behind her home five days later.
In March, the Sheriff’s Office announced it would be “investing additional time and resources this year combing over files in the case.” The agency said it planned to conduct follow-up interviews and seek out new DNA testing.
“There are no new developments in the case,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email. “Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to examine the evidence and have used the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) as a resource.”
The Sheriff’s Office and the Dalmans have been in contact about the case, and the private investigators said they are awaiting some DNA results.
Strickland’s sister, Angela Dale, said the Dalmans’ work has restored her hope.
“I don’t want to get my hopes up too much, because … it’s been seven years. But in the back of my mind, I’m still holding out hope that they’ll be the ones (who) crack it wide open and solve it,” Dale said.
The Dalmans said the case was a daunting task but wanted to work hard for the family. Their work dealt with numerous interviews of Strickland’s family and other people in her life, and Jon Dalman said he believes they have made progress in the case.
”I’m hoping that there’s something that we can do, something that we can figure out for her family, because they deserve it,” Alex Dalman said. “They deserve to have some sort of justice or some sort of knowledge of what happened.”
The passage of time means some people who may have been tight-lipped about the case years ago might finally come forward.
“I think the biggest advantage we have in terms of the time that’s passed on this case is that people’s loyalties change over time,” Alex Dalman said.
Anyone with information about the Strickland case can contact the Sheriff’s Office investigator, Michael Alford, at 770-533-7690 or malford@hallcounty.org.
The anonymous tip line is 770-503-3232.
From bounty hunters to private eyes
Fenrir Group, the Dalmans’ business, started out with just a handful of bail recovery cases in 2014. Jon Dalman said one of his prized possessions was a Christmas gift from Alex: a picture of the Books-A-Million table where it all started and their original business cards all framed together.
Jon Dalman said he was fascinated with the story of Fenrir, a wolf that breaks free from its chains.
“The form that it’s in now, I think, was never what we expected for it to be,” Alex Dalman said. “I think when we started it, we were like, ‘Oh, we’re just going to be bounty hunters.’”
Over time, though, their work in the bail bond industry has diminished while their private investigation work grows. The pair have branched into working with family-law attorneys for facilitating hostile child custody exchanges and other matters.
“Now, we’ve cut our bail way back, but we’ve still got six, seven bail cases, and, at any given time, probably 20-25 process (service), probably 3-4 deep dive background checks and then one or two special projects on top of that,” Jon Dalman said.
The pair met at a Krav Maga martial arts class. Alex was interested in private investigative work and Jon had recently picked up some bail recovery files.
Jon Dalman has a work history in case management involving mental health, and Alex was a photographer shooting weddings and portraiture.
The Dalmans realized they had complementary skills — “predominantly, she’s finding, I’m catching,” Jon said — when they started working their cases together.
“I’m still 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds,” Alex Dalman said. “A lot of these bail cases I could never, ever work on my own, but there were a lot of these bail cases he could never find anyone on his own. So it works.”
Roughly two years after working together, a romantic relationship developed, Alex Dalman said. The couple got married in June.
“She’s my partner in all things, and I love being married to her,” Jon Dalman said.