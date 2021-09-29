Unsolved homicide of Oakwood woman, Gainesville private investigators featured on Investigation Discovery

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Strickland was fatally shot and found behind her home five days later.

In March, the Sheriff’s Office announced it would be “investing additional time and resources this year combing over files in the case.” The agency said it planned to conduct follow-up interviews and seek out new DNA testing.

“There are no new developments in the case,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email. “Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to examine the evidence and have used the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) as a resource.”

The Sheriff’s Office and the Dalmans have been in contact about the case, and the private investigators said they are awaiting some DNA results.

Strickland’s sister, Angela Dale, said the Dalmans’ work has restored her hope.

“I don’t want to get my hopes up too much, because … it’s been seven years. But in the back of my mind, I’m still holding out hope that they’ll be the ones (who) crack it wide open and solve it,” Dale said.

The Dalmans said the case was a daunting task but wanted to work hard for the family. Their work dealt with numerous interviews of Strickland’s family and other people in her life, and Jon Dalman said he believes they have made progress in the case.

”I’m hoping that there’s something that we can do, something that we can figure out for her family, because they deserve it,” Alex Dalman said. “They deserve to have some sort of justice or some sort of knowledge of what happened.”

The passage of time means some people who may have been tight-lipped about the case years ago might finally come forward.

“I think the biggest advantage we have in terms of the time that’s passed on this case is that people’s loyalties change over time,” Alex Dalman said.

Anyone with information about the Strickland case can contact the Sheriff’s Office investigator, Michael Alford, at 770-533-7690 or malford@hallcounty.org.

The anonymous tip line is 770-503-3232.