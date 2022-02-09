Murder trial of Gainesville man will hinge on law enforcement's pursuit of him, lawyer says

An ex-girlfriend of Christopher Sosebee testified in his felony murder trial that the man once told her he would rather die than go back to prison.

After serving three years, Sosebee, 32, had been released just several months before a fatal crash.

“He said they would have to kill him before he went back to prison,” Tiffany Franklin said on Wednesday.

The Gainesville man now faces life in prison if he’s found guilty of felony murder and first-degree vehicular homicide in the July 22, 2020 wreck that killed Brian Hayes, 48, of Gainesville.