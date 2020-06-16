Man accused of robbing Gainesville home dies after wreck during police chase

A 44-year-old man was found injured and later died after he eluded deputies following an alleged robbery at a Gainesville home, according to authorities.

The man will not be identified by law enforcement until the next of kin has been notified.

During the pursuit, the man wrecked his car, got out and ran, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

“When they found him, he had visible injuries to his face and head from the traffic accident,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release. “Deputies immediately called Hall County Fire Services, who arrived quickly and transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he later died.”

The Sheriff’s Office was first called to investigate the reported armed robbery at 3 p.m. Monday, June 15, at a home in the 1,300 block of Marlow Drive, where the man allegedly robbed another man and woman at gunpoint and drove away in a black Nissan with cash.

While driving to the scene, deputies spotted the suspect’s car at Marlow Drive and West Ridge Road. The man drove away from an attempted traffic stop, Booth wrote.

Gainesville Police joined in the pursuit for a short while, and the man wrecked when circling back to where deputies first spotted the car at Marlow and West Ridge.

Deputies then found a bag with a handgun and cash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Booth said the man had an outstanding felony probation warrant in Harris County and one warrant for possession of dangerous drugs in San Francisco County in California.

The robbery is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, while the wreck is under the Georgia State Patrol’s purview.The man’s body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy.