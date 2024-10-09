Major charges, including kidnapping, dismissed for Buford restaurant owner accused of beating wife Travis Binns attends his committal hearing Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Hall County Magistrate Court for charges of kidnapping. Binns, 35, of Oakwood, was charged with kidnapping and other felony charges from an incident Monday, Sept. 23, on Tracy Lane. The kidnapping charge and other counts were dismissed. - photo by Scott Rogers Many of the charges, including kidnapping, were dismissed after a hearing for a Buford restaurant owner accused of beating his wife.