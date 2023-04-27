Machete-wielding man accused of stealing motorcycle at Waffle House sentenced

A Dawsonville man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after he was accused in September of wielding a machete, stealing a motorcycle at a local Waffle House and leading law enforcement officers on a chase into Hall County.

During an April 24 hearing, Zackery Ryen Miller, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possessing a knife during a felony, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor fleeing or eluding an officer, according to a filing in Dawson County Superior Court. Miller was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 13 years in prison and the remainder on probation, with two of those years in residential rehab for substance abuse treatment. He will also have to pay restitution to the victim, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a statement to DCN.