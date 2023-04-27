Machete-wielding man accused of stealing motorcycle at Waffle House sentenced

A Dawsonville man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after he was accused in September of wielding a machete, stealing a motorcycle at a local Waffle House and leading law enforcement officers on a chase into Hall County.
During an April 24 hearing, Zackery Ryen Miller, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possessing a knife during a felony, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor fleeing or eluding an officer, according to a filing in Dawson County Superior Court. Miller was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 13 years in prison and the remainder on probation, with two of those years in residential rehab for substance abuse treatment. He will also have to pay restitution to the victim, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a statement to DCN.
Dawson County deputies responded just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2022, to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Waffle House on N 400 Center Lane.
Miller hit a man in the head with a machete then stole a motorcycle. Despite the attack, the man was later deemed to be okay, Sheriff Jeff Johnson said in a previous email.
As deputies responded to the incident, they spotted a motorcycle leaving the area of the Waffle House. They tried to stop the motorcycle as the chase entered Hall County on Price Road, but the motorcycle did not stop and the suspect eventually lost control, crashing in the area of the Lighthouse Community Church on Price Road.
While securing the scene, deputies found drugs on and around Miller. The drugs included crushed pills believed to be alprazolam and three separate baggies of suspected methamphetamine “also containing suspected fentanyl,” Johnson said.
Miller sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center before going to the Dawson County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
The district attorney explained that his office received “victim input and approval of the recommended sentence.”
“The sentence imposed was fair for the case, when in the end,” said Darragh, “Miller took responsibility for his behavior through the entry of a guilty plea.”
This story first appeared in the Dawson County News.