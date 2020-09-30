Law enforcement, community honor fallen Hall Lt. Stephanie Hollingsworth

Officers saluted and members of the community stood in solidarity as the procession passed Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Gainesville for Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Stephanie Hollingsworth, who was killed in a car wreck Sept. 20.



The procession began in the afternoon, moving from Memorial Park Drive down Browns Bridge Road, then turned on McEver Road on the way to Free Chapel.

Hollingsworth, 52, was a passenger in a head-on wreck just before 7 p.m. Sept. 20 near Clermont.