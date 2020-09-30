Law enforcement, community honor fallen Hall Lt. Stephanie Hollingsworth

Officers saluted and members of the community stood in solidarity as the procession passed Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Gainesville for Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Stephanie Hollingsworth, who was killed in a car wreck Sept. 20.
The procession began in the afternoon, moving from Memorial Park Drive down Browns Bridge Road, then turned on McEver Road on the way to Free Chapel.
Hollingsworth, 52, was a passenger in a head-on wreck just before 7 p.m. Sept. 20 near Clermont.
A 16-year-old Hall County girl was driving a Ford Ranger northbound on Ga. 11 when the vehicle started heading off the east shoulder and the driver overcorrected, according to Georgia State Patrol Post Commander Auston Allen.
Allen said the Ranger crossed the center line and struck a Subaru Forester head-on in the southbound lane. State patrol has not released further information on the case since Sept. 21.
“This case has been presented to the court system for review before charges are decided,” State Patrol Cpl. Josh Hedden wrote in an email Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Hollingsworth was the sheriff’s office lieutenant over the Office of Professional Standards, according to Hall sheriff’s Lt. Greg Cochran.