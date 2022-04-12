Investigator: Suspects in home invasion demanded ‘weed, money and everything’

A third man, Victor Lazo, 21, of Roswell, was also charged, but he and his attorney did not appear in court Monday.

Gainesville Police Investigator Terry Barnes testified Monday that he was the on-call investigator when a 911 call came around 3:30 p.m. March 27 from the Vista Ridge at Lake Lanier Apartments.

Police said the residents of the apartment were expecting someone when two masked men appeared, with one carrying a rifle and the other armed with a pistol.

The five victims told police that the home invasion suspects “initially demanded weed, money and everything,” Barnes said.

Barnes said Air Jordan sneakers, a PS5 controller, cellphones and a wallet were taken.

Before Barnes got to the scene, the suspects had left in a two-door Honda.