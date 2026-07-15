Indictment says ex-Lanier Christian coach secretly filmed 12 more girls Joel Ernest Lulinski enters Hall County magistrate Court Wednesday, May 6, 2026, for a committal hearing for 27 felony counts after investigators say he used his cellphone to record video underneath the clothing of female students. Lulinski is the head football coach at Lanier Christian Academy. - photo by Scott Rogers A former Lanier Christian Academy football coach accused of secretly filming beneath female students’ skirts has been indicted on 40 felony counts.