Authorities say 1 dead, 1 injured after driver flees traffic stop in North Hall

A Gainesville man who allegedly sped away from an attempted traffic stop was involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday in North Hall, according to authorities.



Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, to stop a Chevrolet Equinox on Bethel Road near Northwoods Road.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. C.E. Parker said the car accelerated “rapidly” as soon as the deputy turned on his blue lights. The Equinox’s driver, Christopher Wayne Sosebee, 30, allegedly “failed to negotiate a righthand curve,” driving onto the north shoulder and overcorrecting, Parker said.

The car came across Bethel Road, driving up and down a rocky embankment before landing on top of a Chevrolet 2500 work truck.

The driver of the truck, Brian Allen Hayes, 48, of Gainesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sosebee was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, and his passenger, Tiffany Lynn Franklin, 28, of Gainesville, was also transported for treatment of serious injuries.

Parker said Sosebee faces charges that include first-degree vehicular homicide, fleeing or attempting to elude, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, speeding, failure to maintain lane and more.

That stretch of Bethel Road was closed for roughly 3.5 hours during the crash investigation.

“The Georgia State Patrol-Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this investigation and other charges may be brought,” Parker wrote in an email.

No deputies were involved in the collision.