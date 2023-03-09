Hall inmate escapes work release in Jefferson, deputies say

Authorities are looking for a Hall County Jail inmate on work release who took off his ankle monitor and walked from his job in Jefferson.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Michael Roper walked away Wednesday afternoon from his job and removed his ankle monitor, which was found off of Old Pendergrass Road.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Roper was employed with a Gainesville business doing work in Jefferson
Roper, 28, of Gainesville, was sentenced on a meth possession case as well as a probation violation. He is White, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.
Roper was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants and brown shoes.
Roper faces warrants of felony escape and interference with government property.
Anyone with information on Roper is asked to call 911 or the Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812.