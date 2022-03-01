Hall County Sheriff’s Office reopens precincts to public

Citing declining COVID-19 case numbers, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office reopened its three precincts Tuesday, March 1, to the public.
The Sheriff’s Office closed the precincts in Clermont, Lula and Flowery Branch in August to the public due to concern for the coronavirus. The headquarters’ main lobby on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville remained open.
In August, the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System’s hospitals was consistently in triple digits, ranging from 104 patients on Aug. 1 to 288 patients on Aug. 31.
On Monday, Feb. 28, there were 68 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients at NGHS’ hospitals.