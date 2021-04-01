GBI identifies woman found dead outside Gainesville apartment

Authorities identified the Gainesville woman found dead outside of an apartment complex Tuesday, March 30.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Lilian MaryJane Andrade, 26, was found dead in the 600 block of Tate Street.
A 911 call was made before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday by someone who had found the body, authorities said.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said they were actively investigating it along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No information was available on the manner of death, and an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. No information was available on any potential suspects.
The GBI said it was asking for the public’s help on where Andrade was on Monday, March 29, and any information about her death.
Anyone with information can contact the GBI tips line at 1-800-597-8477 or gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online. People can also contact Gainesville Police at 770-533-5873.
Gainesville Police did not have any further updates Wednesday.