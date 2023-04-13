Gainesville man shot by Hall deputies charged with aggravated assault on peace officer

A Gainesville man shot by Hall County Sheriff’s deputies during gunfire exchange has now been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, according to authorities.

Jason William Grindle, 34, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office records. Grindle was shot multiple times and taken by ambulance to the hospital. He was later booked into the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was charged for firing a gun at two deputies.

Grindle is scheduled to have his first appearance Friday, April 14, in Magistrate Court.

The Sheriff’s Office said Grindle had warrants from Stephens County including home invasion, armed robbery, exploitation of an elder person and aggravated assault. Grindle also was wanted on a Hall County Superior Court arrest warrant.

Deputies attempting to serve the warrants Monday, April 10, approached Grindle in the backyard of a home in the 2400 block of Brand Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office said Grindle “presented a handgun,” leading the deputies to fire on him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the day after that the deputies exchanged gunfire with Grindle, but the agency did not clarify who shot first or how many shots were fired.



