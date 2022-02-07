Gainesville man sentenced in meth case is arrested a month later on drug trafficking charges

A month after Richard Milligan pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine charge, he was arrested on a meth trafficking charge, according to court documents.
On Feb. 3, Milligan, 42, of Gainesville, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth and distribution of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
Agents seized 2 kilograms of meth valued at $27,000 as well as two guns and $4,000 in cash, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman previously told The Times.
Magistrate Court officials did not have attorney information on Milligan’s newest case.
Milligan was indicted last year on trafficking methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving from September 2019. He pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to a reduced charge of possession with intent to distribute meth and was given an eight-year sentence, with the first three years in incarceration.
Judge Michelle Hall deemed Milligan’s custodial time served and allowed the remainder of the sentence to be served on probation.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Milligan was also the suspect in a drug and aggravated assault on a peace officer case from June 2019.
Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad task force officers were headed to Milligan’s neighborhood on Mountain Ridge Road and tried to pull over Milligan.
The MANS unit said Milligan backed his vehicle up and nearly hit two officers approaching his vehicle. Milligan then hit a neighborhood sign and drove away but not before throwing two duffel bags out of the moving car, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers found an ounce of meth, two loaded pistols, scales, packaging materials and syringes inside the bags, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Milligan was indicted in April 2021 on charges of trafficking meth and aggravated assault on a peace officer from this incident. According to the court’s database, the case has not yet been scheduled for trial.
Defense attorney R. Ridgely Rairigh, who represented Milligan in his previous cases, declined to comment regarding these past cases.