Gainesville man killed in motor home fire identified

Authorities identified a Gainesville man killed after the motor home he was living in caught fire in March.
Tony Hudson, 69, was living in the motor home behind a house in the 2200 block of Barnes Drive in Gainesville.
The exact cause of death is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.
The camper was engulfed in flames roughly 50 feet behind the home, but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading.
Hudson was found dead at the center of the motor home, according to the fire department.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Hudson’s identity this week after forensic analysts used DNA to make the ID.