Gainesville man killed after wreck with logging truck
A Gainesville man was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-985 northbound in Gwinnett County.
Nick Watson
The Times
Updated: March 18, 2020, 4:04 p.m.

A Gainesville man was killed after his car struck the back of a logging truck Wednesday morning on Interstate 985 south of Buford Drive, according to authorities.

Keith Tumlin, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck in unincorporated Buford.

Gwinnett County Police were called out before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, where both drivers in the wreck had been heading northbound on the highway between the Interstate 85 northbound split and Buford Drive.

Tumlin was driving a Kia Sportage.

“The driver of the logging truck said that after pulling over into the shoulder to deal with an equipment issue, pulled back into traffic and was accelerating when the collision occurred,” Cpl. Michele Pihera wrote in an email.

