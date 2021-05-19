Gainesville man charged with felony murder in fatal crash

A Gainesville man was charged with one count of felony murder in a Hall County grand jury indictment concerning a July 2020 fatal crash after an attempted traffic stop, according to authorities.
Christopher Wayne Sosebee was also charged May 5 with three counts of first-degree vehicular homicide in the July 22 incident that killed Brian Allen Hayes, 48, of Gainesville.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop a Chevrolet Equinox July 22 on Bethel Road near Northwoods Road. Georgia State Patrol said the car accelerated “rapidly as soon as the deputy” turned on his blue lights.
Sosebee was identified by law enforcement as the driver of the Equinox.
The car came across Bethel Road, heading up and down a rocky embankment and landing on top of a Chevrolet 2500 work truck, according to authorities.
Hayes, the driver of the work truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state patrol.
Sosebee’s vehicle overturned after landing on the truck, according to state patrol.
Sosebee was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Felony murder is defined as causing someone’s death in the commission of a felony, and the underlying felony alleged in Sosebee’s indictment is fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.
Sosebee was also charged with serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence (less safe), reckless driving, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, speeding, failure to maintain lane, driving with an expired license and having improper tires.
The indictment alleges Sosebee was driving under the influence of “amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC, to the extent it was less safe for him to drive.”
Defense attorney Andy Maddox did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday, May 19.