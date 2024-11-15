Gainesville man acquitted on all charges in Thompson Bridge Road shooting Shimar Bolton sits in Hall County Superior Court Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, for his trial for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, shooting toward a public roadway and possession of a gun during the commission of a crime. Bolton was found not guilty later that day. - photo by Scott Rogers A Gainesville man was found not guilty by a Hall County jury on all charges from an Aug. 2022 shooting near a Thompson Bridge Road gas station, according to court documents.