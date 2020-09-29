Fourth man charged in RICO case involving South Hall auto theft ring

A fourth man is behind bars Tuesday, Sept. 29, after allegedly being involved in a burglary and motor vehicle theft ring in South Hall, according to authorities.

Juan Carlos Carrillo-Lopez, 26, of Oakwood, was charged with violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Carrillo-Lopez was allegedly part of an organization “benefiting from numerous entering auto and general theft cases as well as burglary and motor vehicle theft” between April and June in South Hall.