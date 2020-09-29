Fourth man charged in RICO case involving South Hall auto theft ring

A fourth man is behind bars Tuesday, Sept. 29, after allegedly being involved in a burglary and motor vehicle theft ring in South Hall, according to authorities.
Juan Carlos Carrillo-Lopez, 26, of Oakwood, was charged with violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Carrillo-Lopez was allegedly part of an organization “benefiting from numerous entering auto and general theft cases as well as burglary and motor vehicle theft” between April and June in South Hall.
Three men from Gainesville and Oakwood were previously charged in August. Booth did not immediately clarify Carrillo-Lopez's involvement in the alleged theft ring.
Carrillo-Lopez was stopped on Candler Road near Dale Road and was initially booked on charges of speeding, failure to maintain lane and having an open container. Investigators obtained the RICO warrant Monday, Sept. 28.
Carrillo-Lopez is being held at the Hall County Jail with no bond.
The police departments in Braselton, Gainesville and Oakwood collaborated with the Sheriff’s Office in this case. The Times has reached out to these other departments to learn more about the case.