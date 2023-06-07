Flowery Branch man previously charged with molestation now faces 20 child porn charges

A Flowery Branch man previously charged with child molestation now faces charges for child pornography after investigators searched his phone, according to authorities.
Jonathan Malinguaggio, 38, was charged in January with aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy after an investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the case began on Sept. 13 after deputies were notified of the allegations by the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Malinguaggio abused the girl between March 18, 2020 and Sept. 13, 2022.
Authorities seized his phone and performed forensic testing on it, which uncovered 20 separate images of child sexual abuse material, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Malinguaggio was charged with 20 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Malinguaggio turned himself in Tuesday, June 6, to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
Magistrate Court officials said Malinguaggio told the court he would hire his own attorney, but specific attorney information was not available.