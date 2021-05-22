Flowery Branch man killed in Friday wreck on Blackjack Road

A Flowery Branch man was killed and others suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck Friday, May 21, on Blackjack Road, according to authorities.
Edwin Landrau, 36, was killed in the wreck around 10:45 p.m. Friday on Blackjack Road near Swansey Road in Flowery Branch, according to Georgia State Patrol.
State patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor said Aaron Jones, 42, of Buford, was driving eastbound in a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover with three passengers, including Landrau.
While on a curve, Jones traveled off of the right shoulder of the road, striking a utility pole and a tree with the front of the Land Rover, Taylor said.
Landrau was fatally injured.
Jones and the two other passengers, Ronald Dutrow, 46, of Dacula, and David Tabrizipour, 37, of Flowery Branch, were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Taylor said.
Taylor said Tabrizipour’s injuries were serious and life-threatening, while Jones and Dutrow had non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges are pending, and the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting the investigation.
Taylor said alcohol was a “suspected factor.”