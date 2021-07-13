Dozens of police involved in Oakwood-area car chase

Police from numerous agencies were involved in a car chase Tuesday afternoon in the Oakwood area.



Gainesville police responded July 13 to a call of multiple people unconscious in a black Ford Mustang, one of whom was behind the wheel, in the 800 block of Timber Valley Way, according to Cpl. Jessica Van, spokeswoman for Gainesville Police.

When officers made contact, the Mustang fled but later became disabled near McEver Road and Stephens Road, Van said in an email. Van did not say how the car was disabled.

Multiple jurisdictions were involved in the chase, Van said, including the Oakwood Police Department, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol.

Van did not have information on any arrests or charges.

This story will be updated..