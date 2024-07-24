‘Don’t do stupid stuff’: Judge gives probation in BB rifle case part of Junior/Senior prank wars Matthew Otting appears in Hall County Superior Court Tuesday, July 23, 2024, for a plea hearing. Otting, 17, was charged in March with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless conduct after shooting at cars with BB rifle in Gainesville. Otting pleaded no contest to a single count of misdemeanor reckless conduct. - photo by Scott Rogers Superior Court Judge Jason Deal cautioned a teenager accused of shooting a full-auto BB gun at a car as part of the Junior/Senior prank wars.