DNR moves to smartphone-based body cameras

More than a decade ago, the game wardens in Georgia’s woodlands and waterways started wearing body cameras.



“We felt like it was important that we get into the 21st century and be able to store (footage) easily, almost effortlessly by the officers, and be able to manage the videos without a lot of effort either,” said Department of Natural Resources Maj. Stephen Adams

Adams said the department, which has 212 game wardens, has recently moved to a more reliable system run through the officer’s smartphone. The law enforcement division purchased Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2 ruggedized smartphones, which are used in conjunction with the cloud-based camera application, Visual Labs.

Roughly 20 minutes after a recording, Adams said the footage is available to the credentialed members of the department to examine.

“Once the officer stops recording, there’s no way for them to stop that process for it go into the cloud. The security of the video is important to us as well,” Adams said.