Dahlonega woman accused of taking $107K from North Hall church

Christy turned herself into the Hall County jail Friday, Jan. 15, and was released Sunday, Jan. 17, on a $22,200 bond.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Christy, who worked as an administrative assistant at Northlake Baptist Church, allegedly took funds from the church between January 2018 and January of this year.

Representatives of Northlake provided The Times with a statement regarding the arrest:

“An employee was arrested by Hall County Sheriff’s office for theft by taking. That employee has been terminated,” the statement reads. “Any follow up questions should be directed to the Hall County Sheriff’s office. We have no further comment."





Investigators started on the case after a report Jan. 12 at the church.

Booth said Christy “had access to the church’s bank account in her capacity as an assistant.”

The case is still under investigation.

No attorney information was available Tuesday, Jan. 19, from Magistrate Court officials.

A number for Christy listed in an online phonebook was inoperable.