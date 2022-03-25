Charge added for Gainesville man accused of killing father, trying to kill mother

A Gainesville man accused in December of killing his father and trying to strangle his mother was indicted Wednesday, March 23, by a Hall County grand jury.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Esteban Andrade, 52, around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in a building behind a residence on Old Cornelia Highway.
The indictment alleges Steve Joe Andrade, 26, hit his father in the chest with a “hammer like instrument.” Warrants previously obtained by The Times described the weapon to be more akin to a sledgehammer.
Steve Joe Andrade was also accused of placing his hands around his mother’s throat and squeezing, according to the indictment.
The Sheriff’s Office previously told The Times the offenses against Nora and Esteban Andrade happened around the same timeframe but did not offer further details.
Andrade was charged with malice murder and felony murder in the death of his father. He was also charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and kidnapping of his mother, Nora Andrade, 52.
The grand jury added a charge of second-degree child cruelty, alleging that Steve Joe Andrade caused “cruel and excessive mental pain by committing violent felonies” in the child’s presence. Information was not available about the child’s age or relationship.
Steve Joe Andrade was previously represented by assistant public defender Matt Leipold. Leipold was recently selected as the newest Juvenile Court Judge.
Defense attorney Chloe Owens has taken over the case in the interim, and she did not comment when reached by The Times Friday, March 25.