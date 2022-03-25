Charge added for Gainesville man accused of killing father, trying to kill mother

A Gainesville man accused in December of killing his father and trying to strangle his mother was indicted Wednesday, March 23, by a Hall County grand jury.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Esteban Andrade, 52, around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in a building behind a residence on Old Cornelia Highway.

The indictment alleges Steve Joe Andrade, 26, hit his father in the chest with a “hammer like instrument.” Warrants previously obtained by The Times described the weapon to be more akin to a sledgehammer.