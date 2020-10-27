Buford couple charged in death of 5-year-old daughter

A Buford couple is behind bars on murder charges in the June death of their severely malnourished 5-year-old daughter, according to authorities. Investigators say the parents neglected their child.

Jerrail Maurice Mickens, 31, and Porscha Danielle Mickens, 29, were arrested Tuesday, Oct. 27 at their home in Buford, and both are charged with felony murder and first-degree child cruelty.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said deputies received reports on June 7 from Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials regarding Kylie Mickens’ condition. Kylie’s parents brought her to the hospital.

Because of her low weight and condition, the girl was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Booth said.

Kylie died the next day, and the Division of Family and Children Services worked the case with investigators, who conducted interviews and a search at the Mickens home.

Sheriff’s Office investigators received autopsy results earlier this month showing her cause of death was “dehydration and malnutrition due to medical neglect, with the manner of death being homicide,” Booth said.

Jerrail and Porscha Mickens were booked into the Hall County Jail, where they remained with no bond Tuesday.

The case is still under investigation.