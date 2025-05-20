Badge & bar
Why a sexual battery case against a former NGMC employee, woman is heading back to a grand jury
Update: Missing Hall girl, 15, found safe
How Hall school board voted on $40M plan to rebuild World Language Academy Elementary
Apalachee school shooting suspect’s father to face Hall County jurors
Motel reaches settlement with Gainesville woman trafficked for sex as a teenager
5 splash pads to visit around Hall County
Summer water safety tips from the Red Cross
2025 Memorial Day Parade: Celebrating Memorial Day the American Legion way
Tastemakers & Trendsetters: Roland Stanley serves up community, culture, and cuisine in Hall County
18 Things to do in Hall County, May 19–May 25
Baseball
Basketball
Running
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Volleyball
Wrestling
Dragon Boat Atlanta names vessel for former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal at Lake Lanier Olympic Park
High school baseball playoffs: Cherokee Bluff's road to its second straight state finals is the long journey for the Kemp family
High school golf state meet: North Hall girls sit in first place for Class 3A after Day 1 in LaGrange
High school football: Looking ahead to the Top 10 returning players in Hall County for 2025
North Hall senior Clodagh O'Bryant signs to run both cross country, track at Division-III Wheaton College
Column: Grant will serve Hall well as new solicitor general
Opinion: Democrats are reactive, Republicans are proactive
Opinion: Columbus Day never left, and we have the furniture sales as proof
Opinion: A timeless lesson from acclaimed broadcaster Edward R. Murrow
Opinion: Feds, state government work together to make public education great
Column: Going back to the starting line
Column: Fun and games at the fire department
Column: The art of the commencement speech
Column: Party politics flip-flopped in mayor’s race
Column: Remember to call your mama
