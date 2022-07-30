Bear seen wandering around downtown Gainesville

Wildlife management is tracking a bear that has been spotted numerous times in the downtown area of Gainesville, according to authorities.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the first reports of a bear sighting came in Friday afternoon in the area of Browns Bridge and McEver roads. On Saturday, July 30, the bear was spotted numerous times around the downtown area.
The last known sighting was just before 2 p.m. Saturday in the College Avenue and E.E. Butler Parkway area.
“Most people will notice that the bear does have what appears to be a collar,” Holbrook said. “It is being tracked and monitored by wildlife management, and they’re just encouraging individuals to leave it alone. It will eventually find its way back home.”
The Times has reached out to the Department of Natural Resources wildlife resources division.
Holbrook said law enforcement is encouraging the public to not tie up the 911 center with calls about the bear unless necessary.
“Many times, people tend to forget that we do live in North Georgia amongst the wildlife,” Holbrook said.