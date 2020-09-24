Authorities searching for runaway Gainesville teen

Authorities are looking for a missing Gainesville teenager who ran away from home Sept. 17.
Julisian A. Whisnant, 15, was last seen in the 2,000 block of Bald Eagle Trail, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Julisian is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 118 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Julisian was seen wearing blue tie-dyed shorts and a Navy blue T-shirt with an American flag. She also has a nose piercing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator at 770-297-4697.