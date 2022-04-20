$40k in equipment stolen from side of I-985

The owner of the Fecon bullhead mulcher told authorities he had been working in the area and stored the equipment over the weekend on elevated forklifts, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has released a description of the man and the stolen piece of equipment.

The suspect is White, has brown hair, is nearly 6 feet tall and weighs between 230 and 250 pounds.

The truck pulling the flatbed trailer is thought to be a 2008-2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, possibly silver or gold. At the time, a backhoe was also on the gooseneck trailer, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the equipment can call Hall County Sheriff’s investigator Bobby Hunt at 770-533-7224 or email him at BoHunt@hallcounty.org.



