2 seriously injured in Braselton crash

Two women were seriously injured after a head-on crash Tuesday, Aug. 23, on Old Winder Highway, according to authorities.

A Ford truck driven by Pedro Reyes, 21, of Gainesville, was heading north around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Ga. 211/Old Winder Highway near Forest Way.

Reyes was behind a GMC Sierra driven by Luis Oviedo Reyes, 26, of Gainesville. Savannah Wetherford, 22, of Talmo, was driving south on Old Winder Highway in a Chevrolet Cruze, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.

It’s unclear from the report if the two Reyes drivers are related.

State patrol said Pedro Reyes was distracted and following too closely behind the GMC Sierra.

The GMC Sierra gave Reyes’ truck more room to stop by partially going off of the roadway, and Pedro Reyes tried to avoid crashing by going into the southbound lane, according to the state patrol report.

Pedro Reyes’ right mirror hit the taillight of the GMC Sierra, according to the report.

After that impact, Pedro Reyes’ truck struck Wetherford’s vehicle head-on, according to the report. Wetherford and passenger Jaden Turk, 20, of Flowery Branch, suffered serious injuries, according to the report.

Luis Reyes told authorities he did not stop on scene due to a language barrier and called in to report the crash after arriving home, using his spouse as a translator.

Pedro Reyes suffered minor injuries, while State patrol said Pedro Reyes was charged with failure to maintain lane, following too closely and distracted driving.



