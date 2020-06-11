These movies, TV series filmed in Hall County

Hall County has been the site of filming for several major motion pictures over the years as well as TV series and smaller films. Here are a few of the latest examples.
‘Ozark’
Starring: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner
Filming locations: On and near Lake Lanier
Released: Season 3, March 2020
“Ozark” is a Netflix original series detailing the lives of Marty Byrde, his wife and their teenage children as they relocate from Chicago to the lake region of the Missouri Ozarks to escape the wreckage of his money laundering schemes. The series initially launched in July 2017 and was nominated for two Golden Globes. The primary filming locations for “Ozark” are on and near Lake Lanier, with other scenes being filmed nearby and on Lake Allatoona and in the Canton area. A local sculptor’s work also appears in the background of some scenes.
‘Rampage’
Starring: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Naomie Harris
Filming locations: On and around Brenau University’s Gainesville campus
Released: April 2018
Based on the 1980s arcade game of the same name, “Rampage” follows a primatologist named Davis Okoye who teams up with geneticist Dr. Kate Caldwell to stop a group of mutant animals from destroying the city. Scenes were filmed in Gainesville during May and June of 2017. The Gainesville scenes can be spotted early on in the film, when George, a mutant gorilla, is seen living in a bamboo jungle setting during his early years. Later on, George is seen being held in a cage and monitored by scientists, a scene that was also filmed locally. Filming primarily took place on and around Brenau University’s Gainesville campus, and Johnson greeted locals around town after filming wrapped.
‘Baby Driver’
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx
Filming locations: Old Regions Bank building, Gainesville
Released: June 2017
“Baby Driver” follows a young, hearing-impaired getaway driver who, after being coerced into working for a crime boss, finds himself taking part in outlandish robberies that put his life, as well as the lives of those he loves, in danger. The pivotal scene of the film, the final heist at the post office, was filmed in the old Regions Bank building at 111 Green Street SE. Filming took place in the winter and early spring of 2016, and the movie premiered in June 2017. The film was met with mostly positive reviews, praised for its soundtrack, thrills and style.
‘Thank You for Your Service’
Starring: Miles Teller
Filming locations: Old Regions Bank building, Gainesville
Released: October 2017
To Hollywood movie producers, Gainesville’s old Regions Bank building has been a bit of a hotspot for filmmaking. In addition to “Baby Driver,” the building was home to filming for parts of the 2017 film “Thank You for Your Service.” The movie stars Miles Teller and details the lives of a group of soldiers returning from Iraq and their struggle to readjust to family and civilian life. After filming wrapped in early 2016, the film premiered in October 2017 and was praised by many for its portrayal of physical and mental disability. “Thank You for Your Service” is based on the novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and reporter David Finkel.
‘Creed’
Starring: Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone
Filming locations: Vacant Main Street jail, Gainesville
Released: November 2015
“Creed” is a follow-up to the popular “Rocky” series and involves a now-retired Rocky Balboa mentoring and training Adonis Johnson, the son of his late friend and former rival Apollo Creed. Initial filming for “Creed” took place in the spring of 2015 in Philadelphia and Liverpool. However, in July of the same year, Creed Productions entered into a sudden agreement with the city of Gainesville to reshoot some scenes in the vacant Main Street jail, which has since been demolished. In these scenes, a 15-year-old Adonis Johnson is serving time in a Los Angeles youth detention center when he is visited by Mary Anne Creed, the widow of his father Apollo, and decides to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming a professional boxer. The film has been highly praised and was nominated for 62 awards including one Academy Award. A sequel, “Creed II,” was released in 2018.
‘Blended’
Starring: Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore
Filming locations: Green Street Circle, Gainesville, and Four Seasons on Lanier, Flowery Branch
Released: May 2014
At one point titled “The Familymoon,” this romantic comedy follows two single parents after a “horrible blind date.” The two end up purchasing a discount family vacation from a mutual friend with their children in tow. Filming happened in July and August 2013 along residential streets in Gainesville and Flowery Branch, giving many an up-close view of filming. Sandler met with fans and signed autographs.
‘Hall Pass’
Starring: Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Jenna Fischer and Christina Applegate
Filming locations: Former Days Inn, Queen City Parkway, Gainesville
Released: 2011
The 2011 comedy film “Hall Pass” follows two men, each having marriage troubles, whose wives give them “hall passes” to do whatever they want for a week. The former Days Inn in Gainesville, which is now The Guest Lodge, was chosen from over 80 metro Atlanta hotels to be featured in the film, which is set in Rhode Island. It also filmed in other locations across Northeast Georgia in early 2010.