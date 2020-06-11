These movies, TV series filmed in Hall County

‘Ozark’

Starring: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner

Filming locations: On and near Lake Lanier

Released: Season 3, March 2020

“Ozark” is a Netflix original series detailing the lives of Marty Byrde, his wife and their teenage children as they relocate from Chicago to the lake region of the Missouri Ozarks to escape the wreckage of his money laundering schemes. The series initially launched in July 2017 and was nominated for two Golden Globes. The primary filming locations for “Ozark” are on and near Lake Lanier, with other scenes being filmed nearby and on Lake Allatoona and in the Canton area. A local sculptor’s work also appears in the background of some scenes.

‘Rampage’

Starring: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Naomie Harris

Filming locations: On and around Brenau University’s Gainesville campus

Released: April 2018

Based on the 1980s arcade game of the same name, “Rampage” follows a primatologist named Davis Okoye who teams up with geneticist Dr. Kate Caldwell to stop a group of mutant animals from destroying the city. Scenes were filmed in Gainesville during May and June of 2017. The Gainesville scenes can be spotted early on in the film, when George, a mutant gorilla, is seen living in a bamboo jungle setting during his early years. Later on, George is seen being held in a cage and monitored by scientists, a scene that was also filmed locally. Filming primarily took place on and around Brenau University’s Gainesville campus, and Johnson greeted locals around town after filming wrapped.

‘Baby Driver’

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx

Filming locations: Old Regions Bank building, Gainesville

Released: June 2017

“Baby Driver” follows a young, hearing-impaired getaway driver who, after being coerced into working for a crime boss, finds himself taking part in outlandish robberies that put his life, as well as the lives of those he loves, in danger. The pivotal scene of the film, the final heist at the post office, was filmed in the old Regions Bank building at 111 Green Street SE. Filming took place in the winter and early spring of 2016, and the movie premiered in June 2017. The film was met with mostly positive reviews, praised for its soundtrack, thrills and style.