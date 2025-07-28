Tastemakers & Trendsetters: Puzzle Piece Pastries built a bakery – and a movement – in Hall County Puzzle Piece Pastries Operations Manager Brittany Chadwick, right, employee Kayla Mulling work a shift at the popular bakery Thursday, July 24, 2025, on Thompson Bridge in Gainesville. The bakery employs individuals on the autism spectrum, filling a gap in the population’s available job opportunities. - photo by Scott Rogers Inside a cheerful building off the main road in Hall County, the air smells of fresh-baked muffins, sugary icing, and something warmer: purpose.