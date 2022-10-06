She was born weighing less than 1 pound. Now, she’s NGHS’ newest NICU graduate

Her mother, Audreona Scott, of Winder, recalls visiting the emergency room with what she thought were Braxton Hicks, not realizing she was in labor. She was 22 weeks along to the very day.

From there, she was transferred via ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. No sooner than the ambulance entered the parking lot, Jayla’s twin brother, Jayden, was born.

Inside, Scott remembers being rushed to the delivery room.

“(The doctor) was like, ‘Hold tight, we’re going to do everything we can to save your baby.’ I was thinking, ‘OK, I’ll be able to carry (Jayla) for at least another week or two until her lungs develop.’ Well, Jayla had another plan for us.”

About 15 minutes later, Jayla made her debut, feet first.

“She was ready to see the world,” Scott said. “From the moment that she came out, she was very feisty, kicking her legs and arms. She came out with a bold attitude for being very tiny.”

Jayla spent the next 183 days overcoming obstacles in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. Jayden, however, died a few hours after his birth due to significant complications.

“I remember saying, ‘Do whatever it takes to save my baby. I know God didn’t bless me with two for me to lose both of them at the same time,’” Scott said. “We pretty much stayed in prayer.”

Scott remembers being told Jayla had an 8% chance of survival; the odds stacked against her included the possibility of hemorrhaging from the trauma of her early arrival, potential development issues and cerebral palsy.

“We just took everything a day at a time,” Scott said.. “No matter what the outcome was going to be, I was going to do whatever it took to make sure she had a fair chance at life. I said, ‘There’s no way that she’s not going to pull through this.’ I just knew it.”

And that she did.

Jayla formally graduated from the NICU Sept. 16, and is adjusting to life beyond hospital walls.

As of Monday, she is just shy of 10 pounds.