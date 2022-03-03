‘No one could have imagined.’ Oakwood dentist from Ukraine reflects on Russian invasion

His family took refuge in western Ukraine near the Polish border where it’s quieter, at least for now. Gritsiv has been able to talk with them throughout the conflict. “They’re just staying there and waiting to see what happens next,” he said.

As of Thursday, March 3, about 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian assault started eight days ago. Russian forces have gained ground, taking the major port city Kherson Thursday, and a Russian column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles stand 16 miles from Kyiv. The United States and many European countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia to attack its economy and cause Putin to cease.

Gritsiv and his family moved to Georgia in 1994, after he had completed a year of medical school. He finished his degree at Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and moved to begin his own practice in Oakwood in 2006. When he moved to America, Ukraine was going through a huge transition, newly unmoored from Russia.

“It was a very new country, I mean everything was new. … figuring out what to do with the freedom that we have now,” Gritsiv said. “After all those years the country was building, finding its identity — not just economically, spiritually too. And then now it’s all being taken away — being destroyed.”

The only heartening aspect of the Ukraine-Russia conflict is the support around the world shown for Ukrainian people. And people in the area with roots in Eastern Europe have reached out to check in on each other, Gritsiv said. “This camaraderie, you can feel it even if you’re not in the same room,” he said. “You don’t feel alone.”

And he’s seen similar compassion from his patients.

“They all have the same views,” he said. “I have yet to talk to anybody, or text, who is OK with everything that has happened. I see a lot of patients in my practice with different backgrounds. I have people from Poland, people from Russia, people from Ukraine. They all feel like the rest of the world.

“It’s just a tragedy. Unfortunately, I feel like this is a time to stop this dictator. … Seeing the destruction, it just makes you want to do something.”

Gritsiv no longer follows Ukrainian politics closely being so far from home, but he said he has been impressed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s response. Zelenskyy has risen to prominence over the last two weeks, particularly after choosing to stay in the capital under Russian fire.

“Unbelievable, it just gives me goosebumps thinking about it,” Gritsiv said. “Every ship needs to have a great captain, and I think he is the one. … The way he presents himself, the way he speaks from the heart, it inspires people to step in and fight.”