Mark Wahlberg stops by Clermont creamery to shoot for upcoming movie

Clermont got a taste of Hollywood this week when actor Mark Wahlberg stopped by Mountain Fresh Creamery to shoot some scenes for an upcoming movie.

Wahlberg is set to star in “Holiday Road,” an action-comedy film about “a former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad who must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him,” according to MovieWeb.

“They transformed Mountain Fresh Creamery into Lambert’s Diner, which is supposed to be like a little roadside attraction in Iowa,” said Jennifer Glover, owner of Mountain Fresh Creamery. “It was a lot of fun and a lot of excitement for our little town.”