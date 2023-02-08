Georgia Mountains YMCA selects new president, CEO

After a nationwide search for viable prospects, Georgia Mountains YMCA officially has a new leadership figure at its helm.
The organization’s board of directors has named Lane Walberg its new president and CEO, a news release announced Wednesday.
Formerly senior vice president of operations of the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid South, Walberg and his wife, Mary Kate, have been in Gainesville for about five months.
Walberg said he’s both excited and humbled to take on the new role.
“To come alongside our dedicated board of directors and the passionate employees of our Y is something that has energized me since I interviewed and moved to Gainesville,” Walberg stated. “I firmly believe we stand on the shoulders of those that have come before us, and it is our responsibility to build on the impact and change lives in our community for generations.”
Walberg’s 18-year career with the Y spans various capacities of leadership in YMCA associations across the Southeast, including Memphis, Tennessee; Jackson, Mississippi; Charlotte, North Carolina; and St. Petersburg, Florida.
According to Georgia Mountains YMCA Board of Directors Chairman Ben Jarrard, the association’s CEO selection committee was tasked with the responsibility of “carefully and thoughtfully” choosing a new leader amongst a “diverse and impressive” candidate pool, and saw Walberg as “a leader with the experience to grow and advance our Y and continue to serve the ever-changing needs of our community in a relevant manner.”
In terms of growth and advancement, Walberg said “there are many areas of service to be excited for” as the association continues serving children, families and members by the thousands, namely through its after-school programming, early learning centers, the J.A. Walters Family YMCA and water safety instruction.
“With so many miles of waterfront in Hall County, I do think it's important we continue to equip all of our youth with the life skill of water safety and swimming,” he said.
