Fox Gradin has spent 25 years directing summer art camp in Gainesville. This is what keeps her going

A Gainesville native, muralist, photographer, drummer, professional belly dancer, wife and mother of three, each time camp rolls around, Gradin puts the rest of her life on hold to turn her time and attention to the 500 or so kids who show up to make art.

“There’s a group of kids that needs someone to encourage them in art,” she said. “When I think about myself at that age, I could have used me.”

At 46, Gradin doesn’t recall how she got roped into art camp initially, just that the Quinlan’s former executive director Maureen Files was involved and that, at its inception, the camp was a one-room operation as the studio rooms hadn’t yet been added to the building. The rest, Gradin said, is lost in the mist.

What isn’t lost, though, is the undeniable passion she has for nurturing Gainesville’s youngest artists.

“For me, it’s just being someone that they can trust,” Gradin said. “I take them how they show up at the door. Sometimes it’s very touching, because I can see the kids developing and I can see them — like when we go through a drawing lesson or an art lesson and they create something and they say, ‘I didn’t know I could do that.’ Man, that’s the stuff right there. And then I go, ‘Well, I knew you could do that. You just needed to trust me.’ Those are the moments that really get to me and keep me coming back.”

But Gradin isn’t the only one who’s returned year after year. She’s spotted some familiar, albeit grown-up, faces at art camp in recent years: former students who, now parents themselves, have started bringing their children to experience “the chaos and the freedom” that is art camp.

“That’s really a cool thing for me to experience. I’ve been in it long enough now to now I get to see another generation. And it’s the coolest thing when the adults come back and they say, ‘This is what art camp did for me’ and they can pinpoint what art camp did in their lives. I love to be part of people’s redevelopment and reinvention, just a tiny little part.”

For Gradin, one such event stands out among the rest.

“I remember a kid that was really animated and she was always being told not to be animated, to calm down and behave herself. I thought she was really funny, and I told her that. I told her, ‘You need to go into acting. You belong on the stage. That’s where your personality is and I can see you in the future being an actor.’”

Years later, Gradin’s words came full-circle; the student came back to say that because of Gradin’s encouragement, “she felt that she did have a gift. It was that someone had given her support where there was no other. Now she’s acting — she’s on Broadway. She made it. … I hate to say it’s because of me; I just opened a door that she thought was shut.”

As the owner of Celestial Studios in midtown Gainesville, Gradin teaches an even mixture of kids and adults about artistic expression, fostering the confidence that, despite their doubts and insecurities, there’s a few ounces of magic to be found in the process.

“I target the people who are not artistic,” Gradin said. “I hear that all the time: ‘I can’t draw a stick figure.’ But when they walk into this studio, it doesn’t matter. I’m really interested in people connecting with the journey of creativity instead of the outcome. I want people to come in here and let the process transform them. … Of course, the end result is awesome, but seeing it happen is the real magic.”