Commerce Club of Gainesville celebrates 40 years of empowering women in business Members of the Commerce Club of Gainesville. The organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary on November 13. Pictured (front row, left to right): LaDon Shaw, Sissy Lawson, Carol Adams, Jane Hemmer, Reneigh Satterfield, Anslee Wilson; (second row): Karla Goodson, Danita Hamilton, Betty Ann Duff, Martha Nesbitt, Elizabeth Evans, Suzanne Willis; (third row): Teryl Worster, Brenda Bahel, Dale Jaeger, Suzanne Brosche, Barbara McKay; (back row): Deborah Mack, Deb Ames and Angela Sparks. Photo provided by Reneigh Satterfield. The Commerce Club of Gainesville is celebrating a significant milestone this year—its 40th anniversary.