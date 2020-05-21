Column: Run through strawberry fields with Orpheus Brewing’s Circularity beer

Circularity from Orpheus Brewing conjured emotions I rarely find when drinking beer.



Nostalgia, captivation and a hint of excitement.

It was like I was stumbling back through Washington Farms as a child, grabbing handfuls of plump strawberries and trying not to eat them before riding home.

I have never tasted such a strawberry-forward beer. The strong fruity note smothered my taste buds and left me pleasantly surprised by the freshness.

Jason Pellett, brewmaster of Orpheus Brewing, said he normally doesn’t let strawberries touch the beer he creates because of their tricky nature.