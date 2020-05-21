Column: Run through strawberry fields with Orpheus Brewing’s Circularity beer

Circularity from Orpheus Brewing conjured emotions I rarely find when drinking beer.
Nostalgia, captivation and a hint of excitement.
It was like I was stumbling back through Washington Farms as a child, grabbing handfuls of plump strawberries and trying not to eat them before riding home.
I have never tasted such a strawberry-forward beer. The strong fruity note smothered my taste buds and left me pleasantly surprised by the freshness.
Jason Pellett, brewmaster of Orpheus Brewing, said he normally doesn’t let strawberries touch the beer he creates because of their tricky nature.
Circularity
Brewery: Orpheus Brewing
Alcohol by volume: 4.2%
Style: Strawberry Berliner Weisse
Bottom line: You will never find a more strawberry-forward beer
“Strawberries are a really difficult fruit to brew with,” Pellett said. “There’s some compounds in the strawberries that ferment weird. Fermented strawberry will taste plasticky.”
He found the trick with accomplishing the vibrancy of Circularity was “good raw materials.”
The particular strawberries used in this Berliner Weisse brew imparted a true, fresh flavor, which Pellett said doesn’t happen often.
He packed 2,000 pounds of strawberry puree into the whole batch of beer to birth a beautiful brew that invokes a springtime fervor.
I’m going to hold myself back from gushing over the beer for a second, and draw your attention to the striking can artwork made by Tom Davii.
The image depicts a lively and colorful figure on the left, balanced to the right by dark-hued shapes reminiscent of the night sky. The opposing images swirl together into a harmonious scene.
For those familiar with Orpheus Brewing, you’ve probably already drawn the connection with many of the label designs to the legend of Orpheus.
Long story short, Orpheus went to the Underworld — lyre on his shoulder — to retrieve his wife, Eurydice, who died after being bitten by a snake. Hades told Orpheus that he could take her back with one caveat — he had to walk out of the Underworld’s caves and not look back until reaching the light.
Hades assured him that Eurydice would follow. However, Orpheus hesitated after not hearing his wife’s footsteps behind him and looked back. Unfortunately, she was there, so the god of death took his end of the bargain and kept Eurydice in the Underworld for eternity.
“A lot of what we do is focused on the Orpheus mythology,” Pellett said. “The name comes from the circularity of life and death.”
Similar to the can’s theme, I felt reborn and seized from my nearly four-month sour beer hiatus. It’s light, slightly sour, refreshing and undeniably strawberry.
If you’re searching for a strawberry-packed brew, pick up a four-pack of Circularity. Pellett encourages people to get them while they can because there’s not many left in stock around the Atlanta area.
For more information about the beer, visit orpheusbrewing.com. Orpheus Brewing is located at 1440 Dutch Valley Place NE in Atlanta.